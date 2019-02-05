Punjab DGP appointment: UPSC clears 3 names, minister’s husband is frontrunner

Punjab is set to get a new Director General of Police with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday clearing a list of three names, including IPS officers Samant Kumar Goel, Mohd Mustafa and Dinkar Gupta, for the post. The state government will now take the final decision.

The central agency cleared the list at a meeting in Delhi attended by DGP Suresh Arora and Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

Arora was given a one-year extension till September 30, but he told the state government that he does not want to continue in the post.

The government had last month sent three different lists to the UPSC for the DGP’s selection. The first list comprised 12 IPS officers (nine DGPs and three ADGPs) who had completed 20 years in service, while the second included officers who were left with more than two years in service. The third list included officers who were left with less than two years in service.

The list of three names was finalised at the Delhi meeting based on the seniority and merit of the IPS officers.

Mustafa, DGP (anti-drugs special task Force) and husband of Punjab higher education minister Razia Sultana, is considered as the strongest contender for the post, government sources said.

A 1985-batch officer, Mustafa is second in seniority to Samant Kumar Goel, but is believed to enjoy support of the ruling party where many leaders perceive him as “anti-Akali”, mostly because his wife is a minister in Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet.

Arora, the incumbent DGP, was often accused of being “soft” on Akalis — he was elevated to the top post on October 25, 2015 by the then SAD-BJP government — by the Congress leadership. However, Amarinder Singh, who took charge in 2017, had retained him as under his tenure, Punjab Police busted a number of terror modules and cracked a spate of cases of targeted killings carried out in 2016 and 2017.

Congress leaders, in a meeting with the CM, often pointed fingers at Arora alleging that Akalis were still ruling the roost and Congress workers were being ignored. “Ignoring Mustafa may mean more bickering in the party,” said a top Congress functionary.

Mustafa is due to retire in February 2021.

Goel, the senior-most IPS officer among three, is on a central deputation to R &AW. He is due to retire in May 2020. He had met Amarinder Singh in Delhi recently, fueling speculation that he too was in the race for the top post.

The youngest among the three is 1987-batch officer Dinkar Gupta, the DGP (Intelligence), who is due to retire in March 2024. He faces opposition from members of the ruling party as he is considered close to DGP Arora.