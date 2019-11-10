Punjab: Devotees throng to see five-century-old sacred tree at Gurdwara Ber Sahib

“Hun sanu na rukhan naal pyar hai, na kudrat naal (Neither do we love trees nor do we care for nature anymore),” laments an old woman sitting in the shade of the ber (Ziziphus mauritiana) tree at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The tree, considered sacred by the Sikh community, stands tall with the gurdwara built around it. It is believed that the first Sikh master, Guru Nank Dev did “tapasya” (meditation) under the tree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwra Ber Sahib before proceeding to flag off the first jatha of pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

“This tree still gives us fruit. When the new gurdwara was built, a huge platform was erected around the tree and ample breathing space left for it,” says Kala Singh, a gurdwara worker.

A plaque next to the tree states that it was ‘Tap Asthan’ (meditation place) where after taking bath in the holy Kali Bein (rivulet) daily, Guru Nanak Dev would sit and recite ‘nitnem’ (daily prayer). He spent 14 years, 9 months and 13 days here, it adds.

Kultar Kaur, from a nearby village, looking wistfully at the tree laments how all old trees in her village have vanished one by one, making way for houses and other buildings.

“This tree, however, was preserved because it is associated with Guru Nanak,” chips in Harjot Singh, a youngster. He adds that a great tribute to the first Sikh guru would be protecting all trees.

Another devotee, Surjit Kaur, says: “We have great faith in this tree. Whatever wish we make sitting under it, gets fulfilled.”

Several people visiting gurdwara wanted to touch its leaves and branches to seek blessings.

Harbhjan Singh of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC), which controls the gurdwara management, says that when Gurdwara Ber Sahib’s structure was made it was pre-decided that the tree would not be harmed in any way. He said that the tree in itself was a great message about preserving greenery across the state.

Punjab has low green cover – 6.87 per cent of the total area. Over the last decade, 8-9 lakh trees have been felled for constructing roads and other projects.

9 weighing stones become major attraction

The nine weighing stones that Guru Nanak Dev used used during his stay at Sultanpur Lodhi have become a major attraction for devotees visiting the place.

The stones of different sizes have been placed inside the main hall at Gurudwara Hatt Sahib. This is the place where granary house (Modikhana) of Nawab Daulat Khan existed. Guru Nanak Dev worked there and distributed grains, weighing them against the stones, to the needy. It is believed that a complaint reached the Nawab that Guru Nanak was distributing free ration and despite the weight, he would give away the grains uttering “tera, tera (all is yours)” to the needy. The gurdwara also has an old well, which was constructed by the Guru when people told him about scarcity of water in the area. The well, now dry, is being revived.