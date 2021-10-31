Punjab: Dengue cases cross 2017 high, current count at 16,129

WITH 519 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the total dengue case count in Punjab has reached 16,129 – the highest in the state since 2017. So far, there have been 61 suspected dengue deaths in the state. Out of these, 21 deaths have happened in the past 4 days as there as per Punjab government’s records.

In 2017, 15,398 cases were reported in the whole year. However this year till October 30, dengue cases have crosses that mark. Cases are likely to rise till November end, said experts.

According to the records of Punjab government’s health department, in 2016, a total of 10,439 dengue cases were reported followed by 15,398 in 2017. The cases were at 14,980 in 2018 and reduced to 10,170 in 2019.

In 2020, when Covid pandemic had hit the country, dengue cases had reduced to only 8,435 while this year the outbreak is at its worst compared to past 5 years.

Health authorities, however, are blaming the monsoon as the reason of increased cases that helped in the breeding of dengue mosquito.

While dengue cases started rising as Covid cases started falling in government records, authorities have not indicated any correlation.

The worst affected district in Punjab this year is Mohali which has so far reported 2,531 dengue cases and 31 suspected deaths — 50% of the total suspected deaths in the state. Bathinda is the second most affected district with 2,114 cases and 4 suspected deaths, while Hoshiarpur’s dengue case count has reached 1,504 followed by Amritsar at 1,489 and Pathankot at 1,479 dengue cases as per government records and one suspected death.

Muktsar, on the other hand, has reported 4 suspected dengue deaths with 1,242 confirmed dengue cases.

Ludhiana, Ropar and Fairdkot have also reported 4 suspected deaths each.

On an average, nearly 500 dengue cases per day are being reported in Punjab, which excludes hundreds of other symptomatic patients who never get their tests done.

“As per Punjab government’s records, a total of 40,680 suspected patients were tested for dengue out of which 16,129 have been tested positive. Sixty one suspected deaths have also happened. Their confirmation will be done after review by district and state teams. We are regularly monitoring the situation, general public also needs to take due precautions,” said Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, nodal officer vector borne diseases, Punjab.