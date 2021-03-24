Punjab: Death of three in road accident, accused denies being drunk during accident, samples sent for testing

ASI Sikander Singh told The Indian Express that during interrogation, accused Samrat said that he was not drunk, and they sent his samples to the laboratory. (Representational)

During his interrogation, the main accused in the Mercedes car accident Samrat denied that he was drunk at the time of the accident. Police sent the samples of his urine and blood to the laboratory for testing. The two other accused, Prabhnoor and Arjun, have not been arrested yet.

ASI Sikander Singh told The Indian Express that during interrogation, accused Samrat said that he was not drunk, and they sent his samples to the laboratory. “His urine and blood samples have been sent for testing. It is his claim that he was not drunk but the laboratory’s report will establish the facts. Samrat also told us that he had told his family that he was going out with his friends,” ASI Sikander Singh added.

The accused has been issued challans by the Chandigarh Police for over speeding at least twice before the incident.