Punjab: Days after sealing of sugar mill, it’s business as usual for two distilleries on its premises

The main entrance of Chadha Sugar Mill. (Express photo) The main entrance of Chadha Sugar Mill. (Express photo)

THREE DAYS after the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) sealed Chadha Sugar Mill following the molasses spill into the Beas river from the plant, the move has not affected impacted operations at the 70-acre compound here.

As cane crushing is seasonal, from November to April, the mill had itself wound down operations on April 30, two weeks before the molasses spill on May 16-17, which led to the sealing. Two liquor-making units located on the premises of the mill are functioning.

“The sugar mill and distillery units are on the same premises but we have sealed only the sugar mill as distillery units have nothing to do with the spillage,” said Kuldeep Singh, XEN, PPCB.“Our sugar mill had closed on April 30. Now PPCB has sealed it. Our distilleries have been running normally,” said a senior employee at the mill who did not wish to be named.

The tanks were the molassess were wrongly stored are located behind the sugar mill and the two alcohol-making units. One of the tanks in which molasses was stored was constructed to store the effluent produced by the two distillery units.

PPCB has fined the sugar mill Rs 25 lakh. The PPCB’s final report on the incident is still awaited.

Farmers in the area contested the claim by the mill management that the spill occurred because it was forced to crush cane beyond its capacity and had nowhere to store the extra molasses other than a tank not meant for it.

Several farmers showed an SMS message from Chadha Sugar Mills in mid-April, which read: “We have been facing problem of less arrival of sugarcane at the mill. It is forcing us to shut down the mill again and again. So management has decided to completely shut down the mill by April 25th. Farmers are requested to bring the sugar cane till April 25th.”

However, the mill employee said the message was “standard wording” for the notice of closure that mills are supposed to give to farmers, and the same message went out every year.

The farmers also denied they had staged protests outside the mill and forced it to accept cane for crushing, and said their protests were to demand dues owed by the mill to them.

Mahja Kisan Sangarsh Committee leader Balwinder Singh said, “We have staged many dharnas in front of this to put pressure on the management to release our payments. There was no issue that mill was not ready to take sugarcane.”

