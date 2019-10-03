Punjab: Day after STF constable shot dead, accused found hanging from tree

A day after Constable Gurdip Singh of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) was killed in an exchange of fire with drug smugglers in Amritsar district, one of the wanted accused was found hanging from a tree alongside a canal near Wadala village.

The deceased — identified as Simranjit Singh (30) — had earlier contacted the police saying he wanted to surrender, but his body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Police claimed that Simranjit had committed suicide. They said he was not present at the spot when the constable was killed, but was “mediating” between the constable and smugglers on Tuesday when the former had approached them pretending to be a buyer. However, Simranjit’s motorcycle had been found near the constable’s body.

The constable had been part of an operation launched by the STF’s Jalandhar unit to nab the smugglers at Jania village in Jandiala town. The STF had cornered the smugglers and indulged in hand-to-hand fight with them. At that time, a smuggler fired a gunshot that hit the neck of Gurdip Singh, he said. The pistol used belonged to the constable. The main accused who shot him dead is also on the run.

The two accused nabbed by police Tuesday — Parwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh — were produced in court Wednesday. They were sent to four days’ police remand.

Police said three other accused are still on the run.

“Simranjit had approached us to surrender and we had told him to come to us. But he committed suicide. He was playing mediator and his motorcycle was also recovered from spot. He was not present on the spot at the time of murder. The accused who shot the constable is still on the run. We will arrest him very soon,” said SSP Amritsar Rural Vikramjit Singh Duggal.