Punjab: Day after diagnosis, 26-year-old doctor dies of Covid

The young doctor was among the 17 Covid-19 fatalities reported in Punjab in last 24 hours, taking the death toll in state to 4,428.

A 26-year-old resident doctor posted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Punjab’s Faridkot died Friday, less than 24 hours after he was tested positive for Covid-19. The doctor, who had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection, went for a test Thursday after he developed gastritis and vomited.

The Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and professional adviser to Punjab’s Covid-19 response and procurement committee, Dr Raj Bahadur Singh said, “Two X-rays of the doctor, taken within a short span of time, showed huge differences”.

GGSMCH principal Dr Rajiv Sharma said that medical fraternity was in shock as the young doctor had no Covid symptoms. “Contact tracing is on. His primary contacts will be quarantined,” Dr Sharma said.

The young doctor was among the 17 Covid-19 fatalities reported in Punjab in last 24 hours, taking the death toll in state to 4,428 even as 738 fresh cases of infection took the state’s tally to 1,40,605.

There are 5,771 active cases of the disease at present. They include 17 critical patients who are on ventilator support, and 153 on oxygen support.

On November 10, Dr TL Parmar, a former principal of the Faridkot Medical College, died of Covid-19 at private hospital in Patiala, within two days of being admitted there. “His daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren have tested positive and are in isolation,” said Dr Harish Malhotra, Civil Surgeon, Patiala.

As Punjab sees a surge in fresh infections, experts blame the people for letting their guard down and not adhering to the basic dos and don’ts such as physical distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining hygiene.

“Markets are crowded. People are acting this very leniently. The least they can do is wear a mask. Corona is still there. It should not be taken lightly. Cases have started increasing and one cannot ignore the threat of a second wave,” said Dr Raj Bahadur.

Punjab health secretary Hussan Lal had recently indicated that the positivity rate has been on the rise over past few days and “people need to stay alert as the second wave can strike any time.

Dr Rajesh Bagga, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana said, “Mask is as good as a vaccine. People must wear it when going out in public places. They must follow social distancing norms.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd