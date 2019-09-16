Punjab: Couple abducted, shot dead in Tarn Taran; 10 booked

A newly-Married couple was shot dead near their house in Naushehra Dhala village of Tarn Taran district Sunday morning. Amandeep Singh (24) was from Naushehra Dhala, while his wife, Amanpreet Kaur (23), hailed from Gheri village. The double murder was allegedly committed by Amanpreet’s relatives.

“A total of 10 persons have been booked. The only reason behind the crime so far seems that the accused were angry at the love marriage of the couple,” said DSP (City), Tarn Taran, Kawaljit Singh.

According to police, the couple was returning after paying a visit to a historical gurdwara in Chabhal, Tarn Taran, on bike on Sunday morning when they were attacked. They were followed in a car allegedly driven by Amanpreet Kaur’s relatives.

According to FIR, three cousins of Amanpreet — Gurbhinder Singh, Surjit Singh, Harwinder Singh — and one Amarjit Singh of Gehri village kidnapped them with six others. They then took the couple to Naushehra Dhala and shot them dead, according to police. Police have registered a case under several sections of IPC and Arms Act.