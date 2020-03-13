Punjab coronavirus suspect slips out of isolation ward, had visited China recently

The patient had visited China nearly two weeks back(File photo) The patient had visited China nearly two weeks back(File photo)

A suspected coronavirus patient, with recent travel history to China, ran away from the Dera Baba Nanak Hospital’s isolation ward on Thursday evening.

The patient had been traced by state health authorities based on his travel history and brought in for a check up, said Harpal Singh, Senior Medical Officer at the Dera Baba Nanak Hospital.

He added: “The patient was asymptomatic. His samples were taken because of his recent China visit. He might have gone home. We will contact him in the morning,” the SMO added.

According to the SMO: “The patient had visited China nearly two weeks back. On Thursday, he was taken to Civil Hospital, Gurdaspur, where his samples were taken. He was doing fine. He was sent back to Dera Baba Nanak as his village, Shikarmasia, is close by. We had kept him in an isolation ward. Most probably, his sample for the coronavirus test will be negative. He lost his cool after he came to know that he was being seen as suspected coronavirus patient. He shouted at the attendant and said that they can’t stop him. He was feeling harassed. He ran away from the hospital.”

Dera Baba Nanak is a border town. It is not clear why a suspected coronavirus patient was sent back to here to be kept in isolation. Gurdaspur nodal officer for coronavirus, Dr Vandna Rai, did not answer repeated calls on the mobile number provided by Punjab government. Civil Surgeon, Gurdaspur, Jugal Kishore said he had no information about the patient’s case.

