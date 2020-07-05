Punjab reports 5 deaths, 172 new cases as Covid-19 count surpasses 6K

With 46 new cases, Ludhiana district crossed 1000-mark, reporting 1017 cases since the outbreak, maximum from any district. (File) With 46 new cases, Ludhiana district crossed 1000-mark, reporting 1017 cases since the outbreak, maximum from any district. (File)

Punjab reported five more fatalities due to Covid-19 Saturday, taking the death toll to 162 even as 172 fresh cases pushed the tally to 6,109 in the state.

Two men from Moga district, both aged 35, a 69-year-old woman from Mohali, a 25-year-old man from Amritsar and a 63-year-old-woman from Hoshiarpur died due to Covid-19.

With 46 new cases, Ludhiana district crossed 1000-mark, reporting 1017 cases since the outbreak, maximum from any district.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported maximum (61), followed by Ludhiana (46) and Sangrur (16).

The other districts which reported fresh cases were Amritsar (9), Bathinda (6), Barnala, Ferozepur and Mohali (5 each), Patiala and Kapurthala (3 each), Moga, Pathankot and Gurdaspur (2 each) and Tarn Taran and Nawanshar,Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Mansa (1 each).

As per the official media bulletin, 4306 patients have been discharged and 1641 are in institutional isolation, 28 of them on oxygen support and three on ventilator support.

While Ludhiana has reported maximum cases (1017), Amritsar has reported 947 cases, followed by Jalandhar with 834 cases. Amritsar has reported maximum COVID 19 deaths (48), followed by Ludhiana (24) and Jalandhar (21)

