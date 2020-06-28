Punjab reports 161 fresh cases, 5 deaths

Five employees of Ludhiana city police, including four cops, and an employee of Saanjh Kendra tested positive Sunday. (Representational) Five employees of Ludhiana city police, including four cops, and an employee of Saanjh Kendra tested positive Sunday. (Representational)

As many as 161 fresh cases were reported in the state on Sunday, driving up the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab to 5,216.

One COVID-19 death each was reported from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, taking the total death count to 133 in the state.

A 75-year-old woman, Swaran Kaur, a resident of Lamba Pind in Jalandhar district, died due to Covid-19 on Sunday. She was the aunt of Akali MLA from Adampur, Pawan Kumar Tinu. She was suffering from chronic diseases, including hyper tension and diabetics, and was referred to Amritsar hospital from Jalandhar civil hospital three days ago.

A health department official said a 65-year-old man from Amritsar, a 43-year-old-woman from Pathankot, a 17-year-old woman from Ludhiana and a 45-year-woman from Hoshiarpur died due to COVID-19.

Five employees of Ludhiana city police, including four cops, and an employee of Saanjh Kendra tested positive Sunday. They include an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), a constable and a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan. All three of them are posted with anti-smuggling wing of the police. A 46-year-old head constable posted at Kochhar Market police post too tested positive. A consultant working with police’s Saanjh Kendra in Ludhiana tested positive as well. “All five of them are asymptomatic. Four of them have been home quarantined and one has been admitted to a hospital,” said Ashwini Gotyal, Additional DCP (Headquarters).

Sangrur reported maximum cases (45), followed by Ludhiana (39) and Jalandhar (19). The other districts which reported fresh cases were Amritsar (12), Mohali and Gurdaspur (eight each), Patiala (six), Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib (four each), Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur (three each), Hoshiarpur and Faridkot (two each) and Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka (one each).

As per the official bulletin, 3,526 patients have been discharged, 1,557 are in institutional isolation, including 23 on oxygen support and seven on ventilator support.

