Punjab records highest single-day deaths: 29

In the sharpest-ever spike in a single day, Punjab reported 29 deaths, driving up the total count of COVID- 19 deaths in the state to 491 on Wednesday.

Nine deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five from Patiala, four from Jalandhar, three from Gurdaspur, two from Sangrur and one each from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Mansa and Ropar.

Mansa district reported its first COVID-19 death. With this, the COVID-19 deaths have been reported in all the 22 districts of the state.

There has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 deaths recently. As many as 117 deaths were reported in the state in a week from July 27 to August 2. Since August 3 onwards till Wednesday, 68 deaths have already been reported in three days. From July 20 to 26, there were 52 deaths in the state and from July 13 to 19, there were 55 deaths in the state. A total of 292 COVID-19 deaths have occured since July 13 till Wednesday out of a total of 491 deaths, translating into more than 59 per cent of the total deaths since the outbreak.

As many as 894 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the state, taking the total tally to 19,856.

Maximum new cases were reported from Ludhiana (303), followed by Patiala (185) and Jalandhar (101).

As per the official media bulletin, there are 6,422 active cases, 148 on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator support. A total of 12,943 patients have been discharged.

Ludhiana has reported maximum deaths (131), followed by Amritsar (86) and Jalandhar (64). Maximum positive cases have been reported from Ludhiana (4,236), followed by Jalandhar (2,745) and Amritsar (2,077).

