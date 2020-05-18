Two ministers to attend Captain’s meeting where Chief Secretary will be present

A week after all Cabinet ministers unanimously told Capt Amarinder Singh that they will not attend any meeting attended by Chief Secretary, at least two ministers will be attending a meeting with him on Monday. (File photo) A week after all Cabinet ministers unanimously told Capt Amarinder Singh that they will not attend any meeting attended by Chief Secretary, at least two ministers will be attending a meeting with him on Monday. (File photo)

A WEEK after all Cabinet ministers unanimously told the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh that they will not attend any meeting attended by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, at least two ministers will be attending a meeting with him on Monday.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said they will be a part of the Monday meeting via video conferencing. Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni too has been asked to join. The meeting is about ramping up testing facility, healthcare, curfew relaxations and distribution of ration to poor.

Ashu said, “I will be there. I was debating whether to be a part of it or not. Then I realised that right now, the priority is the responsibility and not politics. Politics can be postponed. I am the food minister. If I do not go, then the poor

who are to be supplied ration will suffer.”

Sidhu said he would attend the meeting as he was the health minister and at this juncture, it was important to attend the meeting when the state was in the midst of a pandemic. “Why should I not go? It is our government and not of the Chief Secretary. He will take notes whatever I speak. The CM is my boss. He has called the meeting. We are passing through difficult times. Only today, we had three deaths. It is a matter of concern.”

Soni was not available for comment.

The notice for the meeting — which will be chaired by the CM and taken place at his residence — has been issued by Karan Avtar Singh.

