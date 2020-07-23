Another day of 400+ cases, Punjab tally now at 11,739

NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday, June 19, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) NSS Volunteers from the Social Work Department draw graffiti to spread awareness against coronavirus at the Student Centre of Panjab University, in Chandigarh on Sunday, June 19, 2020. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab continued to witness a spurt in the novel coronavirus infections with yet another biggest single day spike of 441 cases Thursday, driving up the total tally in the state to 11,739. It also reported eight deaths taking the tally of Covid fatalities to 277.

In the last four days, the state has recorded more than 400 cases on three days.

The fresh infections include Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Batala, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and his son Mandeep Singh, said Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon Kishan Chand. Lodhinangal’s samples were taken Tuesday after he complained of fever and fatigue. He was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. Lodhinangal was among 12 persons who were infected with coronavirus, the Civil Surgeon added.

Earlier, state cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and two Congress legislators — Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Dharambir Agnihotri — had also contracted the infection.

Among the fresh infections, Ludhiana reported maximum 89 cases, followed by Jalandhar (63) and Patiala (53). Bathinda reported 42 new cases, Mohali 30 and Amritsar 22.

Six policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive. They included two assistant sub-inspectors (aged 48 and 54) and a senior constable (aged 33) posted in the office of Additional DCP-3. A 47-year old ASI posted at Tibba police station, a 47-year old head constable from Police Lines and and a 54-year old ASI from CIA-1 also tested positive.

As per official media bulletin, 7741 patients have been discharged and there are 3721 active cases, 70 of them on oxygen support and 13 on ventilator support.

The fatalities were reported from from Jalandhar (a 46-year-old woman and 80-year-old man), Patiala (men aged 37 and 45), Ferozepur (62-year-old man), Hoshiarpur (61-year-old man), Amritsar (77-year-old man) and Mohali (52-year-old man).

Amritsar has reported maximum fatalities (65), followed by Ludhiana (49) and Jalandhar (36). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2138), followed by Jalandhar (1832) and Amritsar (1381).

