‘Nihangs’ chop off Punjab cop’s hand, injure two other policemen in Patiala

A policeman’s hand was severed and two of his colleagues were injured after a group of Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) attacked them at Sanaur vegetable market in Punjab’s Patiala district on Sunday, the police said.

The group was travelling in a vehicle when the police stopped them near a vegetable market by Mandi board officials. An argument erupted between them after the Nihangs failed to show them curfew passes.

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, reported news agency PTI.

“An ASI’s (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack,” Sidhu said.

A mandi board official was also injured. The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack and have been traced to Gurudwara Khicri Sahab near Balbeda. The police said they have them surrounded and are urging hem to surrender.

The attack comes at a time when the 21-day lockdown in the state has been extended till the end of April. With 11 deaths due to the Covid-19, Punjab has recorded a total of 132 coronavirus cases, as per data provided by the Health Ministry. Before this, doctors were attacked in Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat among other places

