Punjab cops get estranged couple married after past catches up with groom on way to wedding venue

While hundreds of couples have been putting their weddings on hold during the pandemic, Jagsir Singh (28) from Moga’s Khosa Pando village decided to take the plunge nonetheless. But the groom’s best laid plans went awry as he left home Wednesday to marry a girl from Haryana’s Panipat, but came back with his girlfriend of three years as the bride – thanks to a dramatic intervention by fate and the Moga police.

The twist in the plot came a short while after Jagsir left home with his family for the wedding venue in Kotkapura. Along the way, their vehicle broke down right next to flats where Jaspreet Kaur (24) of Sant Nagar works as a domestic help, and where Jagsir was employed as a security guard.

As people started gathering around the vehicle, among them was Jaspreet. It was on April 5 that Jagsir had last promised to marry Jaspreet and also gifted her new clothes and a rumala from the gurdwara as part of his promise.

But just 10 days later on Wednesday, Jaspreet found him dressed as a groom inside car decorated with flowers and on his way to marry someone else.

A furious Jagpreet uprooted the flower decorations on the vehicle and tore the sehra tied on the groom’s head as she called the police for help.

ASI Jaswant Singh, incharge Focal Point police post Moga, said: “He worked as security guard and she as domestic help in same flats on Kotkapura bypass. Incidentally, groom’s vehicle broke down in same area and the girl saw him dressed as a groom. As soon as she recognised him, she called the police. We took both parties at police post and counselled them. The girl was adamant to get FIR registered against the groom….Both parties, including panchayat members from groom’s side, gave us in written and agreed for marriage. Later they got Anand Karaj solemnised at gurdwara Sri Guru Ramdas Sahib.”

He added that had the groom refused he would have been booked as per law. The girl Jagsir was on his way to marry is a native of Panipat, and had come to the house of her maternal grandparents in Kotkapura for the wedding. Moga police said they haven’t received any complaint from the Haryana family.

Police further said that Jagsir was badly thrashed at the spot where the Jaspreet found him, and was rescued by the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jagsir Singh said: “Police said I will have to spend ten years in jail if I don’t marry Jaspreet. I had no other option left. I did not want to go to jail. Yes, we were in a relationship for three years, but recently we had a fight. Hence I had agreed to marry someone else.” Jaspreet, however, refused to speak to this reporter. Jagsir claimed that 2-3 cops also attended marriage at gurdwara, but the ASI denied it.

Asked if they the couple were happy with the marriage now, Jagsir said, “Haan khush hi hain…hor koi chaara taan siga ni.(Yes, we are happy now. I had no other option left).”

