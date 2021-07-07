Punjab cops bust KLF terror module, ex-soldier among four held

However, police managed to arrest Jaswinder and Gaurav. During questioning, they identified the third accomplice, who had escaped from checkpoint, as Jaspreet.

The Punjab Police Tuesday claimed to have busted a target killing module allegedly setup by Germany-based radicals associated with Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), with the arrest of four persons including an ex-servicemen who had escaped from Patiala jail earlier this year.

The module was busted by a team of Khanna police, SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said, adding that they arrested Jaspreet Singh alias Noopi, a former Army constable and resident of Ropar.

Noopi’s three accomplices — Jaswinder Singh of Ropar, Gaurav Jain of Sirsa (Haryana) and Prashant Silelan of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) but currently residing in Dhanas of Chandigarh — were also arrested, he added.

Addressing a press conference, the SSP said that following a tip-off, a police team flagged a car with the three persons inside at a checkpoint near Pristine Mall on GT Road. Those in the vehicle opened fire at the police party in an attempt to flee.

However, police managed to arrest Jaswinder and Gaurav. During questioning, they identified the third accomplice, who had escaped from checkpoint, as Jaspreet. He was later arrested along with Prashant Silelan.

Police recovered two .32 bore pistols, four magazines including two live cartridges and one country-made weapon from them. An FIR under the sections 379-B, 411, 34, 307, 332, 336 of IPC and 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the four accused at Khanna City-2 police station.

The SSP said that Jaspreet Singh had joined the army in 2012. He was in Patiala jail in connection with a murder case since 2017 and had escaped from there on April 28 this year along with two others — Harwinder Singh of Amritsar and Inderjit Singh of Kapurthala.

“KLF handlers in Germany were paying Jaspreet and his accomplices for carrying out some targeted killings in Punjab for which they had also held recce. They wanted to kill some influential persons but those names cannot be revealed at this stage,” said SSP.

The SSP said that during interrogation, Jaspreet confessed that he snatched the car on June 25 from Zirakpur on gunpoint and then on July 30, he looted Rs 50,000 from a fuel filling station in Kharar

Further, he came in contact with foreign radicals associated with KLF and they agreed to finance him in return for target killings.

Germany-based handler financially aided him through various digital payment platforms (Western Union, PayTm etc) and sourced three weapons from Rudrapur of Uttrakhand for the planned killings.

Seven FIRs are registered against Jaspreet (from 2014 to 2021) including one at Ropar, three in Patiala, two in SAS Nagar (Mohali) and one in Khanna. Another FIR was also registered against Jaswinder Singh at Mataur police station of Mohali under the Excise Act in 2019.

An FIR under sections 379-B, 506, 34 IPC, 25-54-59 Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Zirakpur police station in the car snatching case.