Punjab cops add UAPA sections against Dupla, 4 years after dropping it

Punjab Police is now investigating if UAPA was removed under political pressure.

The Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police has added charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the first information report in the 2014 international arms smuggling case of Faridkot.

The move come four years after the UAPA sections were removed from the FIR while filing challan in the case. The OCCU is now investigating if UAPA was removed under political pressure.

Main accused Ranjit Singh alias Dupla had fled the country soon after he got bail in the case after the removal of UAPA. At that Dupla was facing more than 18 criminal cases including kidnapping, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and contract killings. He was declared proclaimed offender by a Faridkot court in December 2017. He is suspected to be in the United States of America.

The OCCU has now initiated the process Dupla’s extradition.

The OCCU recently arrested two persons — arms dealer Satish Kumar from Chandigarh and Pankaj Bansal of Moga. It recovered three imported pistols from the Kumar. It produced the duo in Faridkot court, which sent the accused to one-day police remand.

It has found in the probe that Kalyan Gun House of Mansa district prepared forged documents of imported weapons in consultation and in conspiracy with Dupla and buyers of the illegal weapons.

“Dupla was not a first time criminal when he was booked under UAPA. It was surprising that UAPA was removed and Dupla allowed to leave the country. We will probe who were the officers and why did they decide to go soft on Dupla,” said an official investigating case.

