Punjab Cop sexually assaults wife, chops hair, parades her in village; booked

THE PUNJAB State Commission for Women has sought a report from the Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) regarding a constable who was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife, and parading her in their village after chopping off her hair.

A constable, posted with Moga police, was booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, who also alleged that her husband cut off her hair and paraded her in public last November. The accused is absconding.

DSP Moga City Paramjit Singh said that the accused had assaulted and harassed his wife multiple times. “The woman has now also alleged that the constable committed an unnatural sexual offence. He had allegedly paraded her in village in November last year but then both families had intervened and made them compromise so she did not file any police complaint. According to her fresh complaint, the constable assaulted and thrashed her recently following which she got admitted in a Faridkot hospital,” he added.

The DSP further said, “Earlier also we had initiated preventive action against the cop under 107/151 of CrPC and put him in preventive custody on January 21 after his wife had alleged that he thrashed her. Now we have lodged an FIR on her complaint.”

Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati said that a report has been sought from Punjab police and Moga SSP on the action taken and status of investigation.

