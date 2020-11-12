scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls

Punjab continues to record spike, adds another 703 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

So far, a total of 28,01,305 samples have been collected for testing in the state, according to the bulletin.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | November 12, 2020 3:35:49 am
As per a health bulletin, maximum fresh cases were reported from Mohali (119), followed by Ludhiana (103) and Jalandhar (100).

Punjab Wednesday reported 703 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections taking the total caseload to 1,39,184 while 31 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,389. This is a sharp increase compared to 491 infections and 20 deaths on Tuesday and 562 infections and 21 fatalities reported Monday.

As per a health bulletin, maximum fresh cases were reported from Mohali (119), followed by Ludhiana (103) and Jalandhar (100).
Four deaths each were reported from Patiala and Mohali; three each from Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Moga; two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Sangrur; and one each from Amritsar, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, it stated.
The total number of active cases have gone upto 5,246 with 156 patients on oxygen support and another 15 on ventilator.

So far, a total of 28,01,305 samples have been collected for testing in the state, according to the bulletin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement