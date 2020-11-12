Punjab continues to record spike, adds another 703 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

As per a health bulletin, maximum fresh cases were reported from Mohali (119), followed by Ludhiana (103) and Jalandhar (100).

Punjab Wednesday reported 703 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections taking the total caseload to 1,39,184 while 31 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,389. This is a sharp increase compared to 491 infections and 20 deaths on Tuesday and 562 infections and 21 fatalities reported Monday.

Four deaths each were reported from Patiala and Mohali; three each from Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Moga; two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Sangrur; and one each from Amritsar, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, it stated.

The total number of active cases have gone upto 5,246 with 156 patients on oxygen support and another 15 on ventilator.

So far, a total of 28,01,305 samples have been collected for testing in the state, according to the bulletin.

