Monday, April 11, 2022
UP govt, Punjab Congress Twitter accounts hacked

The accounts of Punjab Congress and the UP government were spammed with content related to NFTs and cyrptocurrency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2022 1:37:42 pm
The hackers posted spam content on the Twitter accounts. (File)

The Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh government and Punjab Congress were hacked Monday morning, with both handles sharing posts related to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The UP government handle was restored shortly after. The Punjab Congress handle, too, has deleted the post on NFT trading and restored its profile picture.

This comes just two days after the Twitter handle of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office was hacked and later restored. The hackers had replaced the profile picture with that of a cartoon and posted several tweets. Over 300 tweets were posted, and old tweets were also deleted by the hacker.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The Punjab Congress Twitter handle has been hacked. (Screenshot)

The Punjab Congress account has over 1,84,900 followers and was spammed with tweets tagging crypto-related handles.

The Punjab Congress Twitter handle has been hacked. (Screenshot)

The UP government handle has over 2.7 million followers.

The accounts of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India and the India Meteorological Department, too, were briefly hacked on Saturday.

