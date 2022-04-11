UP govt, Punjab Congress Twitter accounts hacked

The Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh government and Punjab Congress were hacked Monday morning, with both handles sharing posts related to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The UP government handle was restored shortly after. The Punjab Congress handle, too, has deleted the post on NFT trading and restored its profile picture.

This comes just two days after the Twitter handle of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office was hacked and later restored. The hackers had replaced the profile picture with that of a cartoon and posted several tweets. Over 300 tweets were posted, and old tweets were also deleted by the hacker.

The Punjab Congress Twitter handle has been hacked. (Screenshot) The Punjab Congress Twitter handle has been hacked. (Screenshot)

The Punjab Congress account has over 1,84,900 followers and was spammed with tweets tagging crypto-related handles.

The UP government handle has over 2.7 million followers.

The official Twitter account of the #UttarPradesh government was hacked on Monday. This comes two days after the Twitter account of the Chief Minister’s office was hacked on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3e2s8iURJT — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2022

The accounts of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India and the India Meteorological Department, too, were briefly hacked on Saturday.