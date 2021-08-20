Amarinder, Navjot form 10-member strategic policy group for better party-govt coordination in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have decided to set up a 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’ to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government, and expedite the implementation of the various programmes and schemes.

The group will be headed by the Chief Minister and include Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary. Sidhu and the party’s four working presidents — Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel — as well as party general secretary Pargat Singh will also be members.

The decision was taken Friday when Sidhu, along with Nagra and Pargat Singh, called on the Chief Minister to discuss Punjab-related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination.

The group will hold weekly meetings in consultation with other ministers and experts, as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of various state government initiatives already under implementation, and also suggest measures to expedite the same.

In another decision, Amarinder Singh has assigned his cabinet colleagues the task of being available in the Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, to meet MLAs and other party functionaries and discuss issues relating to their constituencies or address any grievances.

Have deputed all my Cabinet Ministers to be present for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm at @INCPunjab office daily beginning Monday, as per the roster, to interact with public and party cadre. pic.twitter.com/kr7mQG4SFs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 20, 2021

One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 am to 2 pm). If, in some case, the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it, he/she is expected to arrange a substitute.

The arrangement will be in place from Monday to Friday, said the Chief Minister, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.