Punjab Congress News Live Updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief; CM Channi holds first cabinet meeting

Punjab Congress News Live Updates: A day after he stepped down as president of the Congress party in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a video released on Twitter, said that he witnessed issues and agendas being “compromised” in the state. Clarifying that he had no “personal agenda”, Sidhu said, “17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better.”

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority,” he added. “I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised.”

There are a string of factors behind the surprise resignation, chief among them being Sidhu not allowed to have his way in appointments to senior administrative posts, selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a state cabinet meeting at State Secretariat today.