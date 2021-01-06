Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar leads march to protest lost lives of farmers

Punjab Congress leaders led by state president Sunil Jakhar marched up to the martyr memorial in Chandigarh, and placed 57 extinguished earthen lamps on ground to highlight the Centre’s apathy towards the loss of precious 57 farmer lives during the ongoing farmer agitation.

“The Modi government has blood on its hands,” Jakhar said, while adding that this march and laying of 57 extinguished lamps by the Congress at a befitting martyr memorial in the state capital is to tell the government to rise from its deep slumber and repeal the three black farm laws at the earliest.

“The sacrifice of these farmers will not go in vain. They are no less martyrs. Punjab and Haryana farmers have led the battle for the nation from the front. The Centre’s insensitivity towards the farmers’ cause will not last long,” Jakhar said.

The state Congress chief said the agitation has crossed way beyond 100 days with farmers being harassed and facing the chilling winter months out in the open. If the government’s intent was sacrosanct, the several rounds of talks with farmer representatives would not have remained inconclusive.

“The martyr memorial in Chandigarh is a tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Inherent in the sacrifice of farmers as well is an element of deep pride that the nation will never forget. The Centre should expeditiously clear the logjam before the situation worsens,” he said.