Punjab: Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu ‘counsels’ drug addicts on Facebook Live

Accompanied by an army of television channel camerapersons, Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu took to Facebook Live to ‘counsel’ drug addicts and their families Monday. Accompanied by Congress leaders and workers, Bittu visited families of several drug addicts in Ludhiana’s Salempura, Madarpura and Sawaddi villages. He made the addicts sit in front of the camera and started asking them questions about their addiction. The counselling session was webcasted live on his Facebook. In some cases, family members of addicts were also made to sit along.

Clarifying that it wasn’t a ‘publicity stunt’, Bittu while speaking to The Indian Express said, “It wasn’t a publicity stunt at all. I do not want any publicity. The motive was not to embarrass addicts. We just wanted to encourage other addicts. Since drug supply line has been completely smashed, they need treatment now. Seeing on FB Live, other addicts can also see that no action will be taken against them if they admit their addiction,” he said.

“We went door to door so that addicts can come out for treatment without any hesitation. Today, we admitted 20 of them to de-addiction centres for treatment.” He added that prior permission of addicts and their families was taken before revealing their identities on social media. “We took their permission before going live on Facebook. The motive was not publicity but also to encourage other addicts to come forward for treatment,” he claimed.

