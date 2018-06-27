Punjab Congress looks to exploit social media ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Both appointments have been made on recommendation of Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Both appointments have been made on recommendation of Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

To handle social media for Punjab Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year, the AICC has appointed Davinderbir Singh Dhillon and Manjeet Singh Saroya as joint coordinators of Punjab Congress Committee Social Media Department.

While Dhillon, who runs an IT business in Mohali, has been associated with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s social media since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Saroya handled the social media of Jalandhar Congress in recent Assembly elections. Both appointments have been made on recommendation of Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

Dhillon said they would be strengthening the department in next one month by making appointments at the district and constituency level.

Saroya said they would be handling the Facebook account and Twitter handle of Punjab Congress, besides carrying the message of the party at the state level, disseminating information about Congress government’s policies and hel build its image.

Considering that social media is an important tool in present-day politics, the Congress is looking at setting up a strong department in coming days, “It is an important year. We have to start from this month,” said Saroya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App