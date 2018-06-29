Punjab Congress leader Surinder Singla passes away

Surinder Singla was a senior state Congress leader and belonged to Samana town in Patiala district. (Express Archive) Surinder Singla was a senior state Congress leader and belonged to Samana town in Patiala district. (Express Archive)

Punjab’s former finance minister Surinder Singla passed away on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, after he was rushed there complaining of breathlessness. According to family sources, Singla (78) breathed his last around 6 am at AIIMS following multiple medical complications. He was rushed there at 4 am after he complained of breathlessness. He had not been keeping well for a few years now and was last month admitted to AIIMS for the treatment of pneumonia. He had only returned home last fortnight, but was not keeping very well, the family said.

Singla was a senior state Congress leader and belonged to Samana town in Patiala district. He was a former Rajya Sabha member from Punjab. He last represented the Bathinda Assembly constituency and was Punjab’s finance minister during the previous Congress government of Amarinder Singh.

Singla’s cremation would take place tomorrow at the Lodhi Crematorium at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Both the children are living abroad.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death and hailed his contribution in developing Bathinda constituency. “Sad to hear about demise of my friend and my former cabinet colleague Surinder Singla. “As finance minister in my previous stint he brought in many significant reforms. His development work for his constituency Bathinda was exemplary. We all will miss you dear friend,” he said on Twitter.

