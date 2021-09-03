Punjab Congress issues whip for session, no-confidence motion unlikely today

THE PUNJAB unit of the Congress issued a whip on Thursday asking all its members to be present in the House for all sittings of a day-long special Assembly session that will be convened on Friday, during which the Opposition plans to corner the government.

The Opposition parties, SAD and the AAP, had said that they will bring a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister who they say “has lost the confidence of his colleagues”.

However, SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana said that they will give a notice in the next session as this time it was a special session, and as per rules, the motion would not be allowed. Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh said that he had not received any notice.

The whip, issued by the chief whip of Congress Hardial Singh Kamboj on Thursday, comes at a time when the party has been battling another internal feud with four ministers and a few MLAs openly rebelling against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and seeking his ouster. The government, in light of the discontent brewing in the party, had opted to keep the Assembly session short instead of convening a fell-fledged one.

According to rules, the government had to convene Friday’s session as it is bound to hold an Assembly session before September 9 — six months from the date of the last such session. Friday’ session will be held to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.