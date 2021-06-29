Sidhu to meet Rahul, Priyanka in Delhi today

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will be in Delhi on Tuesday to meet AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meeting comes amid redoubled efforts by the Congress to quell infighting within its Punjab unit.

Earlier this month, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within Punjab Congress. Now, his meeting with Rahul Gandhi comes after the former AICC chief has already met over two dozen party leaders from Punjab.

While there have been reports that Sidhu is in the reckoning for the PPCC chief’s post, the party has only said that it has many roles for Sidhu.

According to sources, Tuesday’s meeting is crucial to decide the course of action.