Punjab Congress infighting: 28 leaders meet three-member panel in Delhi

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar with Punjab Congress MLAs before the party meet in Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

At least 28 leaders of the Punjab Congress Monday met the three-member panel set up by the high command to resolve infighting in the state unit of the party.

As the panel met the leaders one by one in New Delhi, they raised several issues, including alleged bureaucratic control of the government, Bargari sacrilege probe not reaching its “logical conclusion”, “inaction” in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), and “mafia rule”, said sources. According to sources, some also complained about CM Amarinder Singh being “inaccessible”, and pointed to a perception about quid-pro-quo between the SAD and the government. Infighting and representation not given to Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes were also broached.

The committee is headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, with former Delhi MP J P Agarwal and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat as members.

The leaders who met the panel members included PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, O P Soni, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

A leader said that he had asked the committee to resolve the feud between the CM and Navjot Singh Sidhu as it was harming the party prospects.

Jakhar said the meeting was being organised to strengthen the party ahead of 2022. “With brainstorming with all MLAs, the main focus is to restore Punjab to its original glory,” he said.

Navjot Sidhu and his aide Pargat Singh will meet the committee on Tuesday. As many as 25 leaders have been called to the Congress War Room in Delhi on Tuesday, where the committee is meeting them.

CM Singh is likely to go to Delhi to meet the Committee on either Thursday or Friday.