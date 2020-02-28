Congress govt in Punjab suffering from ‘karo na’ virus: Opposition

AAP legislators protest against the Congress government outside the Assembly on Thursday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) AAP legislators protest against the Congress government outside the Assembly on Thursday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Two opposition parties, SAD and AAP, held a protest against the Congress government outside the Vidhan Sabha Thursday wearing surgical masks stating that it was suffering from “Karo na (don’t do) virus”, a pun on coronavirus.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s statement in the House saying that the promised smartphones for the youth of the state could not be given in view of Coronavirus in China, AAP leaders said it was a mere face-saving exercise by the CM.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the distribution of free smartphones was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said it was not China which was afflicted with a deadly virus, but it was the Amarinder government which had been the victim of ‘karo na’ virus which had prevented it from delivering on its poll promises.

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Sunam MLA Aman Arora said that by going back on its promises that state government had disappointed every section of society.

Cheema said, “The Congress grabbed power in 2017 by peddling false promises about a complete loan waiver but now it was running away from the promises made to the farmers and farm labour. While backtracking on its promises, the government has indulged in false propaganda by splurging advertisements worth crores of rupees.”

SAD MLAs, protesting outside the House holding placards of ‘karo na’ virus said that employees had not been given anything in the last three years, be it pending dearness allowance or arrears. “The state government is suffering from ‘Karo na’ virus. It has done nothing in the last three years on any front,” Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said outside the Assembly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.