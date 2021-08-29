Punjab Congress crisis: Harish Rawat briefs Rahul, to visit Chandigarh

A DAY after meeting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat on Saturday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and briefed him about the situation in Punjab.

After the meeting, Rawat told the media that the issues would be sorted out soon.

“I will come to Chandigarh within a day or two and meet both Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders. Everything will be sorted out.”

About the revolt in the Punjab unit, Rawat said, “It is not good to call those leaders rebels. They are all very courteous people but they have their distinct styles of saying things. Calling them rebels is being unfair to them.”

He added that he had also informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the situation, “We will sort this out with her guidance,” he said.