Punjab Congress crisis: Day after Rahul Gandhi denied meeting, Sidhu meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

A DAY after AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had said that no meeting was scheduled with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter met AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday morning.

Sources close to Sidhu said that he had met Priyanka Gandhi for three hours. Sidhu tweeted his picture with Priyanka with a caption : ‘Had a long meeting with Priyanka Gandhi.’

A source close to Sidhu said that Priyanka had left in the middle of the meeting to meet Rahul Gandhi and came back and joined Sidhu.

Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

“We do not know what discussions have taken place. He has been inside for three hours since morning. We just saw Priyanka leaving and coming back ,” said a source.

He said that Sidhu may meet Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Sidhu’s team had on Monday told the media that he would be meeting Rahul and Priyanka on Tuesday. He had left his Patiala residence on Tuesday morning. But no meeting took place the entire day. Rahul told the media that there was “no meeting with Sidhu.”



Sidhu’s meeting with Gandhis is considered significant in Congress circles as the party high command is working on sorting a crisis in the state unit of the party. The meeting is being believed to have a bearing on his fate in the Congress.

He has raised a banner of revolt against the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has been hitting out at him on Twitter.