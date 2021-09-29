Days after resigning as Punjab CM, Amarinder meets Amit Shah, sets off buzz

Days after he resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future moves in politics.

Amarinder’s meeting with Shah comes just a day after the crisis in the Punjab Congress deepened with Navjot Singh Sidhu stepping down as president of the party’s state unit.

Amarinder had earlier arrived at the national capital on a two-day visit, and, according to sources, had planned to meet Sonia Gandhi.

“He will be visiting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. It will be a courtesy call. He wants to thank her for giving him the opportunity to rule the state for two terms and important roles in the party,” a source close to him said.

He added that Amarinder Singh would be vacating Kapurthala House, a government house allotted to the Punjab CM in Delhi.

While Congress has been keeping a watch on Amarinder ever since he stepped down, especially with rumours of him joining BJP swirling, his camp had earlier refused to confirm that any meeting with BJP leaders was on the agenda.

BJP leaders in Punjab had also said they were not in the loop if any meeting was planned with their party leaders.

Appointed PPCC chief on July 19, Sidhu on Tuesday resigned minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi, who succeeded Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister.

Sidhu’s resignation was followed by that of minister Razia Sultana who quit “in solidarity” with him. Her husband, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, is Sidhu’s chief strategic adviser.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues with the party. “Sidhu does not want to destroy the government,” Channi said, adding that he had already spoken to him on the phone since his resignation.