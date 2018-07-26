Chandigarh: Congress delegation meets CM, wants desecration panel report tabled

The party representatives met Amarinder at his residence. (File) The party representatives met Amarinder at his residence. (File)

Amid anxiety prevailing within the ruling Congress for delay in taking Bargari desecration incident to a logical conclusion, several party MLAs and ministers met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asking him to make Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report public and for taking action against culprits. Expressing apprehensions that the Bargari desecration issue issue cost Akalis dear and may cost Congress in Lok Sabha election, the party representatives met Amarinder at his residence.

They included Faridkot MLA, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, (Bargari Kalan village falls in his Assembly segment), Rural and Urban Development minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Irrigation and Mining minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and Gurdaspur MLA Barinder Singh Pahda met the CM.

The Indian Express learnt that the leaders told the CM that it was over 16 months that Congress had come to power and despite a pre-poll promise to bring the guilty to book in Bargari case, nothing was done. The government had constituted Justice Ranjit Singh commission to look into the case. The commission had submitted its report to the CM on June 30 but the government had gone silent on the issue afterward.

The leaders also told the CM that the report should have been made public, if not immediately then at least it should be tabled in the next Vidhan Sabha session.

The immediate provocation for Congress leaders lay in the fact that the SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had addressed a meeting of the party workers in Amritsar Tuesday where he announced conducting an awareness drive to expose the “conspiracy of the Congress, funded by anti-Punjab forces from abroad.” A dharna is underway by several Sikh radical leaders in Bargari since June 1. Bajwa had visited the protestors earlier this month and unsuccessfully persuaded them to end it.

“Akalis’ yesterday meeting is not less an effort to turn the tables on us. We are not taking any action against the guilty and the Akalis are already attempting to include Bargari in the political narrative. We need to change it. We were the ones to raised it against Akalis. We cannot allow them to take political advantage of the issue,” said a party leader. The CM too was made abreast of the development, he added.

Following the meeting of party leaders’ delegation with the CM, a government statement said Amarinder has said that the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission report on the sacrilege cases in the state will be tabled in the next session of the Vidhan Sabha and legal action will be taken against all those found guilty by it.

The statement added that in an informal discussion with a group of senior party leaders on Wednesday, the CM said that the government had so far received the first part of the report, which was under legal scrutiny. He said the remaining parts of the report are expected soon and once received, the complete report would be tabled, along with the action taken report, in the ensuing session of the Vidhan Sabha.

