Congress vs Akalis in Punjab LIVE: Massive show of strength as supporters throng streets on bikes, trucks

Punjab is set to witness a ‘politically hot’ Sunday, with the ruling Congress and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) organising mega rallies in each other’s bastions and claiming to outdo each other. A group of the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, will be in Bargari for a march to express solidarity with radical Sikh leaders sitting on a dharna there.
While the Congress has not left any stone unturned to make the rally in Kilianwali village in former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency, Akalis are organising a ‘Jabar Virodhi rally’ in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s native town and his family’s pocket borough, Patiala. Former Leader of Opposition and AAP ‘rebel’ leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira will lead a march to Bargari to express solidarity with radical Sikh leaders staging a dharna to seek action on their demands. All MLAs and MPs of AAP are expected to participate in the march.
Indian National Lok Dal leader Dushyant Chautala arrives at Gohana while former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala yet to reach the spot. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is likely to give the rally a miss.
Hitting out at Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar called SAD as "Sukhbir Akali Dal". "Sukhbir and his troupe are like Alibaba and challis chor. A saccha Akali is Parkash Singh Badal, who is now only a majboor baap," Jakhar said.
In his welcome speech to the crowd, district Congress chief Gurmeet Singh Khuddian lists out the problems faced by the people of Lambi. Alleging that Congress workers were not getting their dues, Khuddian said, "We have to face people."
At former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is yet to arrive to address the crowd. Meanwhile, his ministers are visiting blocks to interact with people from their respective constituencies.
Following speeches by the former leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly and AAP MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, party MLAs are now chanting prayers (ardas) ahead of their march to Bargari. More people have arrived at the spot.
Massive crowds have gathered at Dana Mandi in Kot Kapura, 50 kilometres away from Bathinda. People have arrived in large number, on two-wheelers and tractors, and are moving on roads leading to Kot Kapura and Bargari. The crowd has the presence of a large number of women too.
