Congress vs Akalis in Punjab LIVE: Massive show of strength as supporters throng streets on bikes, trucks

Party supporters throng the streets of Punjab on Sunday. (Express photo) Party supporters throng the streets of Punjab on Sunday. (Express photo)

Punjab is set to witness a ‘politically hot’ Sunday, with the ruling Congress and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) organising mega rallies in each other’s bastions and claiming to outdo each other. A group of the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, will be in Bargari for a march to express solidarity with radical Sikh leaders sitting on a dharna there.

While the Congress has not left any stone unturned to make the rally in Kilianwali village in former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency, Akalis are organising a ‘Jabar Virodhi rally’ in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s native town and his family’s pocket borough, Patiala. Former Leader of Opposition and AAP ‘rebel’ leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira will lead a march to Bargari to express solidarity with radical Sikh leaders staging a dharna to seek action on their demands. All MLAs and MPs of AAP are expected to participate in the march.