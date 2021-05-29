Punjab Cong crisis: High command steps in, sets up committee

The Congress high command has finally stepped in to address the deepening factionalism in the party’s Punjab unit. Party chief Sonia Gandhi Friday set up a committee headed by veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge to talk to legislators and senior leaders, even as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu showed no inclination for a rapprochement.

The three-member panel will also include former Delhi Congress chief J P Agarwal and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. Sources said K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation, has conveyed the setting up of the panel to Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakar.

The mandate of the panel, however, is not clear.

The Assembly election in Punjab is less than a year away and the high command’s reluctance so far to step in to resolve the crisis had surprised many leaders.

The simmering crisis in the Punjab Congress came to the fore recently after Sidhu found a potent weapon to target Amarinder after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed the government investigation into a firing incident in Kotkapura town four years ago.

Sidhu soon found support from some MLAs and ministers. Even those close to the CM believe he has given Sidhu ammunition by not acting in the Bargari sacrilege case or initiating a crackdown on the alleged drug mafia.