Punjab Cong chief mocks notice from Anil Ambani firm on his Rafale remarks

Punjab Congress president and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has received a cautionary “cease and desist” notice from Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on Wednesday after he spoke on Rafale deal. Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, while showing the copy of the legal notice, Jakhar called it “gagging” of the Opposition leaders in a democracy and said he would fight the issue tooth and nail.

While challenging the Anil Ambani group, Jakhar made a paper plane during the press conference and said he was better equipped than Ambani’s “novice” company to manufacture aircrafts. “This is just to highlight Ambani’s lack of experience to handle Rafale aircrafts deal.”

He said the notice showed a “nexus between the BJP and the corporate world. My problem is not with Ambanis or Adanis but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP that they are murdering the democracy by forcing the elected representatives to go silent.”

The PPCC chief said the BJP was accusing Congress of raising the alleged Rafale scam saying the party did not like the deal with Reliance. “We have no issues with Ambani. But why was the deal not signed with HAL? We are not here for the deals. We are concerned with the issues of national security,” he said.

