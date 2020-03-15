Punjab CM’s scheduled presser to mark govt anniversary raises concerns

The summits would be held at hotels in Chandigarh with a gathering of at least 500 dignitaries coming from across the country. (File) The summits would be held at hotels in Chandigarh with a gathering of at least 500 dignitaries coming from across the country. (File)

Even as Punjab government has banned conferences, fairs, sports events and cultural meets, concerns are being raised at the government sponsoring several media summits on account of its third anniversary.

The summits would be held at hotels in Chandigarh with a gathering of at least 500 dignitaries coming from across the country.

Concerns are also being expressed at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh schedule to address a media conference on Monday to list the achievements of his government in three years. He will be accompanied by all Cabinet ministers, PPCC president, Sunil Jakhar and AICC General secretary Asha Kumari.

But a few functionaries of the government are skeptical about the press conference. “There will be at least 200 media persons who will come from across the state to record CM’s press conference. Then there will be hundreds of party workers who would like to shake hand with the CM. One cannot refuse to meet the party workers when you are at a public place. It sends a wrong message. Then we have a few elderly ministers also including the CM. Why should we expose them,” said a functionary.

The government has already shut schools, colleges, universities, gyms, cinema halls, pools and taverns till March 31. Several Cabinet ministers have already minimised their public contact.

“When the government is banning all congregations, why is it doing it itself? I do not understand all this. But I do not know who is advising the CM on organising such conferences and summits. As far as the media address is concerned, the CM can always take to social media and go live on Facebook. The summits can be postponed till the Corona scare is over,” a functionary said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu also held a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday which met up with criticism.

Raveen Thukral, media advisor to the CM said he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister about these concerns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.