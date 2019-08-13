Punjab: CM’s panel meets thrice, visits Dera Sach Khand Ballan

Ahead of a Punjab Bandh called Tuesday by the Ravidas community over the demolition of a centuries old temple in New Delhi on Supreme Court’s order, a five-member committee formed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday held three meetings in Jalandhar and also met Dera Shach Khand Ballan head Niranjan Das and appealed to him to help maintain peace.

The committee, including ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Aruna Chaudhary, Lok Sabha MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Sushil Kumar Rinku, was formed Sunday to meet the religious and political representatives of the Ravidas community and formulate a strategy to resolve the issue.

At the first meeting at District Administrative Complex (DAC), the ministers announced that the state government will extend legal and financial support to the SC community for filing a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

The committee met representatives of the SC community before heading to Dera Ballan, the largest religious dera of Ravidassia community. Dera head Niranjan Das issued an appeal to the devotees and people of the community to maintain peace during their protest.