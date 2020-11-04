Punjab CM’s Delhi dharna: Navjot Sidhu, Congress MLAs stopped at border

Navjot Singh Sidhu at Delhi border on Wednesday. (Source: Facebook/Navjot Singh Sidhu)

As Punjab Congress MLAs Wednesday headed to the national capital to participate in a ‘relay dharna’ called by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, they were stopped at Delhi border by the police.

Former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also accompanying MLAs Raja Warring, Avtar Henry Junior, Rajinder Beri, Kaka Lohgarh, and Surjit Singh Dhiman, posted the video of his argument with the Delhi police on his Facebook account.

Sidhu said he, being the representative of 2 lakh people, was stopped. “This is democracy. We are representatives of 10 lakh people. But they do not understand that we will hit back as much as we are suppressed.”

After the argument with the police, the Delhi police was escorting Sidhu and other MLAs present there. Warring said the police has told them that they will escort them till Punjab Bhawan, where the Punjab Congress MLAs were congregating.

Their convoy was finally escorted up till Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. Sidhu, while speaking to media said that he was united with the CM on the issue of farmers and he would not say anything that could have a poor reflection on the unity.

He said this was shocking that they were stopped at the border and he had to argue with the police and go on Facebook live to make the police relent and let them reach Punjab Bhawan.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s office said they have changed the venue for the relay dharna from Rajghat to Jantar Mantar. The CMO said it was done after a request by the Delhi police for security reasons in the national capital.

Amarinder Singh left for Delhi in the morning. He would be leading the first batch of MLAs to sit on the dharna against President of India not giving the CM time and also to highlight the crisis in Punjab arising out of Centre’s “step-motherly treatment” as the goods trains have been suspended to Punjab hitting supplies. The coal, fertilisers and other essential supplies have been hit. Punjab’s thermal plants have been shut for non-availability of coal and the utility has imposed power cuts in the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind has not given time to the chief minister, who wanted to lead a delegation of MLAs to meet him to impress upon him to give assent to Punjab’s Bills negating Centre’s farm laws.

The Centre has also withheld the Rural Development Fund of the stare for the ongoing paddy procurement season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd