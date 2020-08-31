Punjab: CM true saviour of paani, jawaani, kisaani, says ex-minister

Mann said this was not for the first time Amarinder had taken a firm stand to save the interests of the people, citing that he had earlier brought the termination of water agreement bill.

Hailing the stand taken by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh against the anti-farmers ordinance of the Modi government, Chairman of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann on Sunday said the CM was “the true saviour of Punjab’s paani (water),jawani (youth) and kisaani (peasantry)”.

In a statement issued here, Mann said that the resolution adopted by the state Vidha Sabha under the “visionary and decisive leadership” of the CM would go a long way in safeguarding the interests of the farmers. He said that at the time when the food growers of the country were passing through an acute crisis, the Capt had emerged as a “ray of hope” for farmers.

Mann said this was not for the first time Amarinder had taken a firm stand to save the interests of the people, citing that he had earlier brought the termination of water agreement bill.

Slamming Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for “toeing the line of the NDA government for the sake of political interests of their family”, Mann said that it was “shameless that in connivance with BJP, the Akalis have backstabbed the farmers”. He said it was ironic that the party which had brought the Anandpur Sahib resolution in past was today shying away from taking a stand for safeguarding the interests of farmers and had preferred to “run away” from the Vidhan Sabha session instead of taking stand to protect the farmers.

Mann accused the Badal family of “ignoring the interests of the state and its people just for the sake of clinging to power at the Centre”.

“The wise people of Punjab will not forgive Badals for their misdeeds and they would be again shown the door during the polls for state Assembly in 2022,” he added.

Punjab govt’s is opposing the financial rights of farmers: Sampla

Jalandhar: Reacting to the Punjab government’s decision to oppose three agriculture ordinances, former Union minister and former Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla said the move was equivalent to “opposing financial rights of farmers”.

“With the opposition, the Punjab government has snatched away the right of the farmer to sell his produce with utmost freedom,” he said, adding that the ordinances “promise freedom to the farmers to sell their produce” and the ones opposing it “are actually against the farming community”.

“The Centre has notified all three ordinances keeping in mind the larger interest of farmers who have not got utmost freedom to sell their produce,” said Sampla, accusing Congress of “misleading the masses in this context with its false propaganda and stooping low to attain its nefarious designs”. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.