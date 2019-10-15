Punjab CM to see-off Nagar Kirtan from Delhi to Pak at Wagah on Oct 31: Sarna

Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Paramjit Singh Sarna, Monday said that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will be seeing-off the Nagar Kirtan from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan at Wagah Border on October 31 as part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Advertising

After paying their respects at Nankana Sahib, the jatha of Sikh pilgrims will take the golden palanquin (paalki) brought from Delhi to different cities in Pakistan, ending with the paalki’s installation at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

Addressing a press conference at Ludhiana, Sarna, who is chief of SAD (Delhi), said that all required permissions have been taken from Pakistan and Indian governments for the Nagar Kirtan from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and that Punjab government has been coordinating with them in all the preparations.

Sharing details of the schedule, Sarna said that the Nagar Kirtan will start on October 28 from Delhi’s Gurdwara Nanak Piao and reach Punjab the same day. It will be welcomed at Shambhu border by Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and will move towards Ludhiana. It will stay overnight in Ludhiana on October 28 at Gurdwara Shaheedan in Model Town and then on October 29 it will proceed towards Sultanpur Lodhi via Phillaur, Phagwara and Jalandhar.

Advertising

On the morning of October 30, it will reach Amritsar and on morning of October 31, it will cross Wagah border and proceed towards Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

“CM Amarinder Singh will see off the Nagar Kirtan at Wagah border on October 31,” said Sarna. He said that Nagar Kirtan will conclude at Nankana Sahib on October 31, but the paalki will be taken for darshan to other cities of Pakistan too and finally it will be installed at Kartarpur Sahib on November 4 by Pakistan’s Punjab Governor.

“On November 2, we will reach Panja Sahib in Pakistan, on November 3 we will be in Lahore, on November 4 at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, on November 5 and 6 in Lahore again and the jatha of pilgrims will be back to India on November 7. Pakistan Punjab’s Governor will install paalki at Kartarpur on November 4,” said Sarna.

He said that Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh might also accompany pilgrims to Pakistan but his availability was yet to be confirmed.

Sarna said that they had started preparations for this Nagar Kirtan almost four years back and last year Pakistan government granted them all the permissions.

Targeting the current DSGMC led by SAD-BJP with Manjinder Singh Sirsa as its president, he said that some people tried to create hurdles in the pious event but could not succeed. “We wholeheartedly welcome the directions of Akal Takht Jathedar that our Nagar Kirtan having all permissions will go to Pakistan and that Sikh community should be united for these historic celebrations. The maryaada and respect of Akal Takht has been restored,” he said.

Sarna added: “I will not go into details of politics played by opposite group as Akal Takht Jathedar has directed against politics on such pious event but the opposite group failed to get permissions for Nagar Kirtan to Pakistan whereas we have them,” said Sarna.