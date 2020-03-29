Punjab CM seeks MEA help to rescue Sikhs in Afghanistan

A mourner at a funeral Thursday for the victims. (Photo: Reuters) A mourner at a funeral Thursday for the victims. (Photo: Reuters)

As Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the intervention of the Minister of External Affairs for the evacuation of Sikh families stranded in Afghanistan, New Delhi on Saturday said that it is in constant touch with the Hindu and Sikh community and has assured them of all support. The Afghan government has also assured full security to them, it said.

India also said that the bodies of Indian national Tian Singh and two other Afghan Sikhs are being repatriated to India where their families live.

“Dear S. Jaishankar, there are a large number of Sikh families who want to be flown out of Afghanistan,” the CM tweeted. “Request you to get them airlifted at the earliest. In this moment of crisis, it’s our bounden duty to help them.”

Amarinder had earlier condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in which at least 25 people were killed on March 25, calling it extremely “tragic and unfortunate”.

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan said, “Mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh and two others are being repatriated to their next of kin in India by the special flight upon completion of various legal documentation and procedures.”

The embassy said that it is in touch with the Hindu and Sikh community. “Government of Afghanistan has also assured full security to them,” the embassy said.

PM Narendra Modi had also condemned the attack, and New Delhi had said that such cowardly attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic is reflective of the “diabolical mindset” of the perpetrators and their backers.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Taliban spokesperson has denied responsibility.

