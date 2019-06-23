Punjab CM orders probe: 2 Nabha jail inmates booked for ‘killing’ main accused in Bargari sacrilege case

THE PRIME accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case died after he was allegedly attacked by two inmates in Punjab’s high-security Nabha jail Saturday evening.

Police booked Gursewak Singh, a murder convict, and Maninder Singh, an undertrial in a murder case, for killing Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu (49). The two allegedly attacked Bittu with two rods removed from a ventilation window. He was declared brought dead at Nabha Civil Hospital. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Nabha police station, said IG Rai.

Bittu, a member of a state-level Dera Sacha Sauda committee, was arrested in June last year by a Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police headed by Ranbir Singh Khatra, from Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur. The Bargari case, which had triggered statewide protests, was subsequently handed over to CBI.

Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the murder and issued a “warning of stringent punishment for the assailants”. A fact-finding committee, headed by ADGP (Prisons) Rohit Chaudhary, has been asked to submit a report within three days. There will also be a mandatory judicial inquest into the murder.

The chief minister also ordered tighter security across the state and appealed to all communities to “maintain peace and not give in to rumours”. Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Assistant Superintendent of Jail Ajmer Singh and warders Major Singh and Aman Giri had been suspended for “lapse in security” and action will be taken by the Punjab Ex-servicemen Corporation against its employee Lal Singh, who was also posted in the prison for security purposes.

Sources said that while Bittu was lodged in a high-security cell, he was outside walking in a common area when the attack took place. Punjab DIG Prisons Lakhminder Singh Jakhar said, “The attackers extracted two rods that were nearly two and a half ft long and an inch thick from the ventilation window and hit Bittu on the head.”

Patiala Range Inspector General A S Rai said, “Both attackers are baptised Sikhs. They say they attacked Bittu because he is the main accused in the Bargari case.” Bittu is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Speaking to The Sunday Express over phone, his son Arminder Kumar said, “What will we say now? Pehle jhoothe ilzaamon mein fasaya aur andar kia aur ab maar dia. Humein insaaf dene wala yahaan koi nahi hai (First he was framed and now he has been murdered. There is no one who can give us justice).”

Tension in Faridkot

Faridkot and Kotkapura areas grew tense after news of Bittu’s death spread. District SSP Raj Bachan Singh said security had been beefed up near Bittu’s residence in Kotkapura and prayer meeting halls of Dera Sacha Sauda.