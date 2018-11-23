Punjab CM may announce projects worth Rs 3,550 crore today

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to announce projects worth Rs 3550 crore during the state function being organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday. Friday’s function would mark the start of year-long celebrations on the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru next year.

Sources told The Indian Express that the CM is likely to announce project of developing all villages (about 12,750) in the state as smart villages on the lines of Chhattisgarh government’s Smart Village project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago. The government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the project in the first year. The project is scheduled to be three year long, the government planning to spend Rs 1,000 crore up till March, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Also, the CM is likely to announce 31 villages, having 36 panchayats, and 11 towns visited by Guru Nanak Dev to be developed as heritage villages and towns. These villages and town are in Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahar, Ludhiana, Moga, Sangrur, Patiala, Muktsar and Tarn Taran. All these village and towns are associated with the Guru.

The villages to be set up as heritage villages would get a grant of Rs 100 crore. Various projects including laying of sewerage, renovation of ponds, paving of streets, connectivity to historic Gurdwara in vicinity, gym, stadium, school, dispensary, veterinary clinic would be taken up in these villages.

The Department of Jails has also proposed release of 50 inmates in various jails on the occasion. The Chief Minister was, however, yet to clear the file pertaining to this at the time of going to press.

Ex-PM Manmohan to attend state event

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is likely to share stage with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday. The CM had sent written invites to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal besides 10,000 other invitees. The CM had also personally asked SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal to participate in the event and set an example of brotherhood on the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru.