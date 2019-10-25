Punjab CM hopes Pakistan will understand Sikh sentiments, scrap service fee

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan would eventually “understand the Sikh sentiment and tradition, which bars the community from paying to visit gurdwaras and temples”, and would waive off the $20 service fee imposed on Indian pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib in neighbouring country.

“Even Emperor Akbar had lifted the Jazia tax on non-Muslims showing respect for secular sentiment. There is no comparison between this fee and the money charged by Saudi Arabia from Haj pilgrims, given the Sikhi tradition,” Amarinder said.

The CM and his Cabinet colleagues were here to review the progress of various projects for the mega events being organized to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Talking to mediapersons here, he welcomed the signing of the agreement for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan.

Amarinder reiterated that he would personally lead an all-party delegation, along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife, as the first Jatha to the holy shrine.

All MLAs, cutting across party lines, as well as SGPC members, have been invited by the government to join the Jatha, he said, claiming that he did not believe in politicisation of such a sacred event.

He said that all arrangements on the part of his government were complete for the holy event and the state government would be announcing details of the final schedule of programmes in the next 3-4 days.

The CM and his cabinet colleagues earlier reviewed the progress of the various projects undertaken by the government for the holy event.

Amarinder also laid the foundation stone of the 109-km long circular ‘Prakash Purb Marg’ from Sultanpur Lodhi to Dera Baba Nanak, to be constructed by the state government at a cost of Rs 103 crore, besides announcing a new Rs 13 crore state-of-the-art bus stand for Batala. The 10-meter wide road will pass through Mundi Mor-Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Beas-Baba Bakala and Batala.

He said the historic city of Batala would be given a complete facelift and announced a slew of development projects, including beautification of Kasur Nallah.