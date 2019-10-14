Punjab CM claps back at Harsimrat: ‘Akalis insulted Akal Takht Jathedar’

In response to Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s latest tirade against his government, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he would like to remind the SAD leader that it was her own Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime that had “shamelessly and willfully heaped humiliation on the Akal Takht Jathedar, in sharp contrast to his government which had always treated the Sikh temporal seat with exemplary respect”.

Harsimrat had on Saturday accused the chief minister of “challenging the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib” by deciding to set up a parallel stage for the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi. She had further said,”Today, this government has gone blind in arrogance and considers itself above the Akal Takht Sahib and the SGPC. What is its compulsion (of having separate stage) that they had to stoop so low. Why Amarinder is impatient in undertaking the responsibility of the SGPC?”

“For 10 years, the Akalis, including Harsimrat, had been totally drunk on power, sparing neither the Akal Takht nor the people of Punjab from their tyrannical control,” said the chief minister on Sunday, asking the Union minister to stop indulging in “blatant falsehoods for her petty political gains”.

He further said, “Everyone knows how you (Akalis) maliciously ill-treated Akal Takht Jathedars out of sheer arrogance, and continue to abuse the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) by dictating terms of them.”

“She has no scruples, none of the Akalis have,” alleged Amarinder, adding that while Harsimrat was singing praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal was going around appealing for forfeiture of the BJP candidates’ deposits in the campaign for Haryana elections.

“Their obnoxious double standards had long been exposed to the people of Punjab, who have outright rejected the Akali leadership time and again, since their absolute rout in the 2017 Assembly polls in the state,” he added.

The chief minister claimed that he had for months been personally engaging with the SGPC and appealing for a joint celebration for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, adding that it was the SAD which had been “persistently scuttling” his efforts in their game of upmanship. While the Akalis had always exploited religion for political gains, he had expected them to show some decency in the case of the celebrations, he said, adding that “the Akalis had no shame when it came to the promotion of their personal interests”.

The manner in which they had been going, on the side, to invite the Prime Minister and other central government leaders for the separate event of SGPC clearly exposed their revoltingly true intent, Captain Amarinder said.

“What is this if not a desperate bid to hijack the religious event for their own interests?” he asked, adding that by announcing the reported and unconfirmed programme of the Prime Minister and President, Harsimrat had even lowered the prestige of these high offices. “It is the job of the Prime Minister’s Office and Rashtrapati Bhawan to release the programmes of these dignitaries but Harsimrat was notoriously disregarding protocol in her desperation to flaunt her non-existent power in the central government. If she really had any significant role there, would she not have ensured some benefit, in all these years as a Union minister, for the people of her state?” he asked.

“All the Akalis were interested in was to bald-facedly take undue credit for every bit of work being done by his government,” said the chief minister.