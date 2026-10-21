Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann detained for 3 hours at Delhi airport, fined Rs 50,000, claims AAP

The AAP on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at the Delhi airport upon his return from Paris and fined Rs 50,000, with officials citing “tremendous pressure from above”.

The party did not say why Mann was detained or fined.

Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu linked the incident to the Centre’s “repeated” denial of permission for Mann’s foreign visits and alleged withholding of Punjab’s funds and handling of the farmers’ protest.

He accused the Centre of creating “obstacles” in the path of Punjab’s progress.