Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh tours areas hit by recent rain, promises aid

After three days of incessant rain, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday visited areas close to Dhussi Bundh Beas river in Sultanpur Lodhi under Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts.

The CM interacted with farmers during his over one-kilometre foot march along Dhusssi and announced special “girdawari” of paddy crops damaged by rains and announced compensation for people whose houses were damaged.

Singh described the crop damage in areas around the Beas as “considerable” but not as bad as he had thought before leaving for an aerial survey. He said reports of some crop damage had also been received from districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar, besides Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.

Allaying fears of farmers that the FCI would not procure their produce due to higher moisture content this year, the CM said he had already taken up the matter with the authorities concerned. “You will not face any problems in procurement,” he said.

Responding to a question from reporters, the CM said Punjab had rejected the union government’s crop insurance scheme as it was against the interests of the farmers as well as of the state. He said if the Centre did not alter the scheme to meet the requirements of Punjab, the state government would come out with its own insurance policy for the benefit of farmers.

About demand of replacing all pontoon bridges with permanent ones, the CM said that he will take up the matter with the Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari. He said that he will also seek funds from the Centre for construction of spurs in River Beas.

Meanwhile, the level of Pong dam on Wednesday was 1391.20 feet against the maximum of 1390 feet. Though the water level had exceeded the maximum level, the situation was under control as there was no excessive inflow due to stoppage of rainfall. The level at Bhakhra was 1660.24 feet against the maximum capacity of 1680 feet and at Ranjit Sagar Dam, it stood at 526.67 meters against the maximum level of 527.91 metres.

